PITTSVILLE - Alice Marie Collins died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martha E. Duffy and Woodrow W. Shockley Sr.

She was a member of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, where she served as a Communion Stewardess and member of the Hospitality Committee and Ministry of Helps.

She was a domestic worker for various families.

She is survived by three daughters, Darlene M. Stevenson, Grace E. Mills and Valeria A. Collins; two sons, Kenneth A. and Melvin J. Collins; 14 siblings, James, Robert, Elder Alexander, Rayfield and Winfield Duffy, Mable Collins, Argene Jones, Erma Johnson, Betty Turner, Gerald, Kenneth, Garry and Woodrow W. Jr. Shockley, and Marvel L. Dale; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Collins; two brothers, Jerry O. Shockley Sr. and Samuel W. Corbin Sr.; two grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Powerhouse Church of God in Christ in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



