SALISBURY â€" Alice â€œJeanâ€� Eugenia McKenney died Monday, May 18, 2020, at home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William Hogarty and Mary Sinnott Hogarty.

Raised on a farm in Pikesville, Md., she moved to Salisbury in 1972. She was a homemaker, then worked as a school cafeteria worker in Pikesville and Salisbury; she also worked for the Census Bureau. Jean was Silver Life Master in Bridge.

She is survived by five children, Linda Heubeck of Baltimore, Jo-Ann Lewis of Nanticoke, William â€œBillyâ€� McKenney of Newark, Md., Juliane McKenney of Tyaskin and Diane McKenney of Salisbury; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Rowland; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert â€œBobâ€� Inman McKenney; a son Robert Michael McKenney; and a sister, Margaret Mudge.

A Mass was said Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Burial will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





