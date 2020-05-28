Alice McKenney
SALISBURY â€" Alice â€œJeanâ€� Eugenia McKenney died Monday, May 18, 2020, at home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William Hogarty and Mary Sinnott Hogarty.
Raised on a farm in Pikesville, Md., she moved to Salisbury in 1972. She was a homemaker, then worked as a school cafeteria worker in Pikesville and Salisbury; she also worked for the Census Bureau. Jean was Silver Life Master in Bridge.
She is survived by five children, Linda Heubeck of Baltimore, Jo-Ann Lewis of Nanticoke, William â€œBillyâ€� McKenney of Newark, Md., Juliane McKenney of Tyaskin and Diane McKenney of Salisbury; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Rowland; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert â€œBobâ€� Inman McKenney; a son Robert Michael McKenney; and a sister, Margaret Mudge.
A Mass was said Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Burial will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
MAY
24
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 23, 2020
Many prayers and condolences. Feeling sad for your loss.
Kerrie King
Friend
May 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to LInda and family on the loss of your precious mother . Love to you all.
Kathy Moran
Friend
May 21, 2020
Some of the fondest memories of my childhood belong to Aunt Jean, Uncle Bobby and the cousins, swimming, cookouts and games for all. Once playing a golf tournament, Aunt Jean and Uncle Bobby came to North Carolina and made a point to contact me. I excitedly took my little family to meet the fun loving couple. My love to the McKenney family. Thank you Aunt Jean for all the love and laughter.
Barbara Turner
