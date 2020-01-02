SALISBURY - Alisha Mondestin died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Born in Salisbury, she was the third child of Sylvio Mondestin of Gonaïves, Haiti, and Marie Brunette Clermeus of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She battled a rare autoimmune disease for several months.

She was a junior at Wicomico High School and she was on track to graduate in 2021. She was a part of the cosmetology program at Parkside Career and Technology Education. During her time in high school, she played lacrosse. She was involved with the Children's Ministry at the First Haitian United Methodist Church in Salisbury, working with youngsters between the ages of 3 and 8.

She is survived by five siblings, Tanesha Mondestin, Sylvens Mondestin, Keven Mondestin, Caleb Eliezer Mondestin and Christopher Jacob Mondestin; several aunts and uncles; and more than 26 first-cousins in the United States and over 15 first-cousins in Haiti.

A service was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



