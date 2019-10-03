SALISBURY - Allan Robert Brown died at the Delmar Assisted Living Center on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was son of the late Robert E. Brown and Mildred Hanscom Brown of Beverly, Mass.

A 1938 graduate of Beverly High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1943 and master's degree in Engineering Administration from Syracuse University. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of New York for most of his working life. He worked for Raymond Corp. as an Engineering Manager for over 34 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Eastern Light Lodge No. 125.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. He is survived by his sons, Stephen of Burke, Va., Gordon of South Kortright, N.Y., and Keith of Salisbury; and several nieces, nephews, grand-children and great grand-children

A Memorial Service was held at Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Burial services will be private at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



