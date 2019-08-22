SALISBURY - Allen Wayne "AJ" Gordy Jr. died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Allen Wayne Gordy and Terri Lee Workman; and his stepfather, Harry Workman. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Susan Loring; a sister, Teri Lynn Jones; and grandparents, Clifton and Mary Lee Pusey. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward K. and Margaret Ann Gordy.
A memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019