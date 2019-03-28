SALISBURY - Allison P. Freshwater died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Nellie Pusey Pennewell.

She worked for the Wicomico County Board of Education as a Librarian at Prince Street Elementary School for many years. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and a longtime member of the Junior Auxiliary Board at PRMC.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Lynn Reed; sons, Robert N. Freshwater and Louis E. Freshwater; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. Freshwater Jr.; and a son, Richard Allen Freshwater.

A funeral service was held Monday, March 25, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Burial was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



