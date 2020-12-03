Alton L. Adkins, 98

SALISBURY - Alton L. Adkins died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Roy Edward Adkins and the late Alice Mae Coulbourn Adkins.

A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. He had 44 years of service in the Royal Crown Bottling Co. He was one of the founding members of the Salisbury Horseshoe Club.

He is survived by his sons, Keith Adkins and Jerry Adkins; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his friend of 10 years, Irene Askland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Iva R. Adkins; and his brother, William Adkins.

A private graveside service will take place at New Hope Cemetery in Willards at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







