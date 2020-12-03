1/
Alton L. Adkins
Alton L. Adkins, 98
SALISBURY - Alton L. Adkins died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Roy Edward Adkins and the late Alice Mae Coulbourn Adkins.
A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. He had 44 years of service in the Royal Crown Bottling Co. He was one of the founding members of the Salisbury Horseshoe Club.
He is survived by his sons, Keith Adkins and Jerry Adkins; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his friend of 10 years, Irene Askland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Iva R. Adkins; and his brother, William Adkins.
A private graveside service will take place at New Hope Cemetery in Willards at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
3 entries
November 27, 2020
“Pop Pop” Adkins was a kind, gentle spirt with lots of spunk, who would tell it like it was! And, I immediately knew I liked him the moment I met him! He was always smiling and had something funny to say! I will forever remember his smile and witty personality! He lived a Spectacular life, and we should all be so fortunate.
Hugs and prayers to Keith, Lora, Amanda, Nicole and the entire family! God Bless
Love, Jamie
Jamie Brogley
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Keith and Lora, I am very sorry for your loss. May God's peace sustain you.
Bonnie Layfield (Dr. Klocek's office)
Friend
November 25, 2020
Thinking of you, Keith, Lora and family at this sad time, I know he’ll be missed beyond words. Sue & Denny Gillman
Sue Gillman
Friend
