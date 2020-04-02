MARDELA SPRINGS - Alva P. Sheppard of Salisbury, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Freeport Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Willie and Pauline Sheppard.
He served in the U.S. Army for 25 years.
He is survived by his children, Paul Sheppard, Pierre Sheppard, Marie Sheppard, Julia Robertson, Joyce Brown, Derrick Sheppard and Alva Grimes; two foster sisters, the Rev. Ann Jean Williams and Bernadette Austin; his companion, Bernadette Cannady; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co. in Accomac.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020