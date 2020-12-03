Alvin Kirk Strobel, 77

DELMAR - Alvin Kirk Strobel died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Alvin M. Strobel and Inez Turner Strobel.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman Third Class. He worked as a communications tech for AT&T in Baltimore, until his retirement in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Della Strobel; an uncle, Edward Hawkins Jr.; his best friend, Newton Mallard; and many extended friends and family members.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







