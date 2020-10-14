James Lawson

Marshall, 80

CAMBRIDGE - James Lawson Marshall went to be with his Lord peacefully at his home on October 6th in Cambridge, Md. surrounded by family following a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He was chosen to participate in the 'CAR-T Cell Therapy' clinical trial at the University of Maryland Medical Center which could revolutionize treatment for Multiple Myeloma. He hoped that his participation would one day help others in finding the cure for cancer. He had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., Jim was the son of the late James and Anna Marshall. He grew up in Saddle Brook, N.J.

He graduated from Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. and became a sheet metal mechanic in Wehawken, N.J.

Jim married his loving wife, Barbara Baillif, on March 17, 1962. They have three children; James, Robert and Michelle. He was a deeply devoted & loving husband and father and the best Pop pop to his seven grandchildren.

In 1974, Jim moved his family to Cambridge, Md. where he founded J.L. Marshall & Sons, Inc., a successful sheet metal fabrication company, on October 12, 1982.

Jim was an active volunteer in the community and was a member of several different organizations. He was a member of Milton UMC and served as the Chairman of the Board. He was also a past member of the Rotary Club and Cambridge Yacht Club.

Jim loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, his dog Abby, living on the water and tending to his flower beds.

Jim is survived by his adoring wife of 59 years, Barbara; as well as his three children and their families, son James & wife Franny and their family Taylor & Tucker Hickman, and Emily Marshall, son Robert & wife Joanna and their family Whitney Marshall & Christopher Collison, Jr. and Maxwell & wife Molly Marshall, daughter Michelle & Brian Fisher and their family Thomas, James & William Frazier; a sister, Melanie Suter and her family David Welker and Darlene & husband David Rubin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Donald Welker.

Pall Bearers were Maxwell Marshall, Thomas Frazier, James Frazier, William Frazier, Brian Fisher and Tucker Hickman.

Friends were received on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Milton United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of life. Interment was held at Old Trinity Church in Woolford, Md. following the service. Rev. Robert G. Kirkley and Rev. Ben Allen officiated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Milton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106 Woolford, MD 21677.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Md. Face mask and social distancing is required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store