LAUREL - Andrea "Andi" Marie Hovatter died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Born in Cambridge, she was a daughter of Donald and Lynn Derickson of Hebron.
A 1996 graduate of Mardela High School, she graduated from the Beebe School of Nursing in 2003 as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an ER nurse at both Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Atlantic General Hospital. She most recently worked as a Home Health Nurse.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Kevin Hovatter; sons, Braeden and Nathaniel Hovatter; and a sister, Heather Derickson-Clary.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Central Worship Center in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019