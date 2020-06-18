SALISBURY - Andrew F. White died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Weldon and Lillian White.

He worked as the manager of the Colonial Store and the Rite Aid in the old Salisbury Mall. He owned A&E IGA in Cambridge and retired from Snyder's of Hanover. He was a life member of the Salisbury Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Libby" White; two sons, Rex Andrew White Sr. and Andy White; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom, Allen, Bruce and Clifford; sisters, Norma Lee, Mary and Louise; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte, Jean and Lillian Mae.

A private graveside service was held in Downing's Cemetery in Oak Hall. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





