Andrew H. Butt, 91

DEAL ISLAND - Andrew H. "Andy" Butt, of here passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born on Feb. 16, 1929, he was the son of the late Simon G. and Wilhelmina (Dorzbacher) Butt, Sr.

Andy was raised on a produce and cattle farm in Perry Hall, Baltimore County. He worked for Lockheed Martin Aircraft for 22 years, leaving to be a private contractor in the blacktop business for five years. He retired after 15 years of working for Baltimore County Parks and Recreation.

After retirement, he and his wife Bonnie enjoyed their retirement on Deal Island. He was President of St. Joseph Holy Name, a member of the Deal Island-Chance Lions Club and Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company. Andy was an animal lover and enjoyed camping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Simon G. Butt Jr., William Butt, Edward Butt, and Elizabeth Lee.

Andy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bonnie Butt of Deal Island; daughter, Sharon Lessig; grandchildren, Aaron Lessig, and his wife Tammy, Heather Dyckman and her husband Eric; and great-grandchildren, Madison Lessig, Mason Dyckman, and Kendra Dyckman.

Interment will be private at a later date for family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store