1/
Anita W. Robertson
SALISBURY - Anita W. Robertson died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Her parents were the late Elmer E. Williams and Anna H. Williams of Salisbury.
She was an educator and spent her entire career employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education.
She is survived by her two brothers, Phil Williams of Hebron and Gregg Williams of Hebron; her two sons, Jacob Robertson of Gaithersburg, Md., and Joshua Robertson of Salisbury; and two grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
September 11, 2020
Anita will always be remembered as a loyal, good hearted person. Her light will be dearly missed, especially at Beaver Run.
Dawn Wallace
Friend
September 9, 2020
I had been Anita's tax preparer for several years and always enjoyed being around her. She had a sweet spirit and was always kind. RIP - you will be missed.
Nancy Meisenholder
Friend
