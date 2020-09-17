Anita W. Robertson

SALISBURY - Anita W. Robertson died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Her parents were the late Elmer E. Williams and Anna H. Williams of Salisbury.

She was an educator and spent her entire career employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education.

She is survived by her two brothers, Phil Williams of Hebron and Gregg Williams of Hebron; her two sons, Jacob Robertson of Gaithersburg, Md., and Joshua Robertson of Salisbury; and two grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store