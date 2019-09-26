DELMAR - Ann C. Adkins died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Chester, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Laura Richards Casson.
She graduated from Delmar High School with the Class of 1950, where she served as co-captain of the basketball team. She was a member of St. Stephen's Methodist Church in Delmar, where she taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She served several terms on the Delmar Town Council.
She is survived by her son, Lee Adkins of Delmar; a friend who was like a son to her, William Dunlap of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Adkins Sr.; and sisters, Reba Chance and Mildred DeShullo.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 26, 2019