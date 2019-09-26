DELMAR - Ann C. Adkins died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Chester, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Laura Richards Casson.

She graduated from Delmar High School with the Class of 1950, where she served as co-captain of the basketball team. She was a member of St. Stephen's Methodist Church in Delmar, where she taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She served several terms on the Delmar Town Council.

She is survived by her son, Lee Adkins of Delmar; a friend who was like a son to her, William Dunlap of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Adkins Sr.; and sisters, Reba Chance and Mildred DeShullo.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



