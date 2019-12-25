LEWES, DE - Ann C. Nolan passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on July 19, 1934 in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late James and Edna (Cosgrove) Connolly.
Mrs. Nolan made a career promoting good nutrition and was ahead of her time when it came to organic food. She was an avid gardener and in her spare time enjoyed quilting. She was a member of the Mahjong Club, the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild, the Strip Piecers Quilt Group and was active in the Osher Life Long Learning Center.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nolan is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Jerome Nolan, III. She is survived by four children: Christine M. Nolan of San Francisco, Calif., Mark C. Nolan (Catherine) of Chevy Chase, Md., Emily N. Evans (Charles) of Nashville, Tenn., and Clare A. Nolan of Washington, DC; four grandchildren: Wrenne, Charles, and Will Evans, and Anna Nolan.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, Del.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 25, 2019