Ann Marie Biles (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
DELMAR - Ann Marie Biles died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Seaford Center in Seaford. Born in Pittsville, she was the daughter of the late Joshua William Donaway and Eunice Augusta White Donaway.
She was a lifetime member of Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville. She worked for Armor Meats, Perdue Farms, Maryland Workshop for the Blind, owned a poultry farm and was a seamstress for several sewing factories. She was a graduate of Woodridge Secretarial School. She retired in 2001, after 15 years as an administrative assistant at Clark & Sons Raynor Garage Doors in Salisbury. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Adah Chapter 5 of Delmar and VFW 2996 Ladies Auxiliary in Powellville.
She is survived by five children, Edward A. Ferro III, Carol S. MacDonald-Webb, Layton S. Littleton Jr., Angela M. McAllister and Judy F. Noehl; six stepchildren, Wanda, Tammy, Robert, Ruthie, John and Bonnie; 39 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet Lee Donaway, Mollie A. Arvey and Rosalie E. Palmer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Albert Biles Sr., in 2014; and a brother, William E. Donaway.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pittsville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019
