Ann Maxine Hansen
Ann M. Hansen, 84
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Ann Maxine Hansen died Monday, June 29, 2020. Born near Trenton, N.J.. she attended Allentown High School and Trenton State College, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education.
She settled in Salisbury in 1973, where she began working as a resource teacher. She eventually became a Supervisor of Special Education working for 26 years at the Wicomico County Board of Education. She where she made lasting friendships. She and her husband started The Mailroom, a franchise, in Salisbury, in 1981. In Ocean City, she ran The Bookshelf, an iconic used book store, for 35 years. She was active in Temple Beth Israel in Salisbury for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy W. Hansen Jr.; her brother, David S.C. Perlman of Imlaystown, N.J.; a daughter, Doreen Edelman of Herndon, Va.; her two grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Lowther Funeral Home of Vero Beach, Fla.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
July 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. And was a wonderful teacher and colleague. Will never forget her smile and the cup of coffee in her hand. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Clare Emond
Friend
