Anna E. Propper, 91

SALISBURY - Anna Ellen Propper died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of late Charles Medford Haddock and Ruth Nancy Horseman Haddock.

She retired in 1993 from the Wicomico Board of Education, where she was a media aide and administrative assistant. She assisted with the Senior Center at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church and then at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She attended Nelsons Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron.

She is survived by three sons, David C. Propper of Delmar, Dale S. Propper of Hebron and Charles D. Propper of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; a daughter, Bonita Faye Propper Layfield of Salisbury; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, William Haddock of Bel Air, Md.; and a sister, Beverly Lowman of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Walter Propper; a sister, Brenda Faye Haddock; and a brother, Philip Ray Haddock.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







