SALISBURY - Anna Nadine Long died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Thomas Simms.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Wilson; her brother, John Simms; her daughter, Leslie Long; nieces and one nephew, Amie Palenchar, Christina Broyles, Jo Enke and Steven Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Simms.
Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
