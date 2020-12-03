Anna M. Morris, 91

SALISBURY - Anna Marcus Morris, 91, of Salisbury, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mallard Landing. Born in Absecon N.J., she was the daughter of the late William Moylan and Ella Thompson Moylan.

She retired from Sears Roebuck in Northern Virginia, after many years of service in many areas of the store. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Theresa Dillon of State College, Pa.; stepchildren, John T. Morris Jr. and Phyllis Ann Love; seven step-grandchildren; and eleven step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Marcus.

There will be no funeral mass at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







