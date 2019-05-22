Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Memorial service 2:00 PM the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Anna Ruth McGinn passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on Feb. 15, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Irving F. and Sarah Twilley Shepherd.

Mrs. McGinn graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954 and continued on to Goldey Beacom College and graduated in 1955. On Jan. 30, 1958, she married T. William "Bill" McGinn who passed away on Nov. 2, 2018. She worked at various jobs with the State of Maryland. Mrs. McGinn enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling, playing the piano and watching the Baltimore Orioles. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 63 years, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW, and a past member of the Cambridge Yacht Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Patti Foxwell (David) and Sallie Foxwell (Jeffery); grandchildren, Brooke Hayden, Jeffery Foxwell II and Samantha Foxwell; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Stack; and a brother, Wm. James Shepherd (Donna); and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very good friend, Dana Raye Larmore; and her very special caregivers, Cathie Rippons, Lily Wooten, and Edie Finck.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





