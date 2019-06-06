SALISBURY - Anne Marie MacKay Lawton died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Archibald Ernest MacKay and Gertrude Healy MacKay.

She was raised in the Baltimore area, where she graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory School and later graduated from Baltimore Community College. An Occupational Therapist, she worked at Holly Center and Deer's Head Hospital. She received Psychology degree from Salisbury University, became an educator and formed the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at Delaware Technical & Community College in Georgetown. She also received a master's in Health Care Administration from Wilmington University. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, several Occupational Therapy professional associations and the Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Anne is survived by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Jeffrey Lawton; a son, Andrew MacKay Lawton of Salisbury; and a brother, Michael F. MacKay of Baltimore.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



