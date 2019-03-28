WILLARDS - Annette Gross died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 4, 1962, she was the daughter of Roland White and the late Patricia White.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Gross; sons, Eric Blades and Sean Scott; two grandchildren; a brother, Keith White; sisters, Terry Revel, Rhonda Truitt and Pam White; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019