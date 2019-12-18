Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Robbins Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Annette Robbins Atkinson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on April 16, 1921, the daughter of the late Morris and Evelyn Brinsfield Robbins. One brother, Jack Robbins preceded her in death. His wife Leila Holliday Robbins resides in Cambridge.

Following her graduation from Cambridge High School in 1938, she worked as a secretary for the Maryland Extension Office and as a secretary at Cambridge Wire Cloth. She then worked as a switchboard operator for Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Hurlock, Salisbury and Elkton. During World War II, she continued with the telephone company as chief operator in Cambridge and Centreville. On Oct. 18, 1944, she married Albert B. Atkinson whose career in the U.S. Marine Corps took the family across the country and back to Cambridge for 22 years. They were married for 66 years, when he passed away in 2010.

One of the original members of the Cambridge Young Homemaker's Club, she remained involved for over 50 years, and she served as president in the local club and later as president of the Dorchester County Homemaker's Club. She was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught in Crescent Club class, and served as president of the United Methodist Women for two years. Since 2010, she volunteered in the preparation for Zion's carry out soup day.

After her children were grown, she enjoyed traveling to Europe, China, Hawaii, the Holy Land, Singapore, Belize, and the Panama Canal. Additionally, she enjoyed a weekly canasta card club, artistic painting classes, swimming and worked part time at the Robin Hood Thrift Shop.

She is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Robin Hood Shop, 416 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





