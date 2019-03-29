SALISBURY - Annette S. Coston died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Marian S. Coston of Snow Hill and the late Elton Coston.

She was a member of the Mount Wesley United Methodist Church in Snow Hill, where she sang on the choir and served as the secretary of trustees, an usher, and a member of the Culinary Ministry. She worked as an office clerk at Ward Construction in Salisbury.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters, Valerie Parker Sample of Salisbury and Denise Coston of Snow Hill; two brothers, Michael Redden of Snow Hill and Timothy Redden of Salisbury; two aunts, Annie Ewell and Myrtle Martin, both of Snow Hill; an uncle, Severn Blake of Snow Hill; a godson, Rhylee Dennis Peters; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Coolspring United Methodist Church in Girdletree. Interment was at Mount Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



