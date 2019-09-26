SALISBURY - Anthony J. Corso died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Giacomo "Jack" Corso and Angelina Bongiorno Corso.
He woked as a mechanic for Dodge for many years in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Happy Timers and a former member of the Willards Senior Center. He served in World War II in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Naval Air Station in Chincoteague.
He is survived by his son, Jack A. Corso of Florida; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lucille "Lucy" Corso; his daughter, Carolyn L. Jones; four brothers, Joseph, Salvatore, Peter and John; and a sister, Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
