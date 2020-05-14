SALISBURY - April Wagner died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her sister's home in Alexandria, Va., after a long battle with ALS.

Growing up in Ridgewood, N.J., she attended and graduated from Dickinson College in 1975. She had a 45-year career in both personal and commercial lines of insurance. She moved to Salisbury when she was hired by Peninsula Insurance as its Vice President of Product Development.

She is survived by her mother, June; brothers, Wayne and Ralph; a sister, Betsy; and several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Va., at a future time.





