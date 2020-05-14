April Anne Wagner
SALISBURY - April Wagner died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her sister's home in Alexandria, Va., after a long battle with ALS.
Growing up in Ridgewood, N.J., she attended and graduated from Dickinson College in 1975. She had a 45-year career in both personal and commercial lines of insurance. She moved to Salisbury when she was hired by Peninsula Insurance as its Vice President of Product Development.
She is survived by her mother, June; brothers, Wayne and Ralph; a sister, Betsy; and several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Va., at a future time.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 6, 2020
Dear Family of April,

I am so very sorry for the loss of April. I worked with her at Peninsula Insurance. She was a great lady. You all are in my Thoughts & Prayers.

Vivian Joseph, Eden, MD
May 6, 2020
Dear Family and Friends of April:

I am so very sorry to the see the loss of April. I worked at Peninsula Insurance Company in the Non-Standard Dept. and was in charge of processing the licensing of our agents. I really liked April and we took breaks together and I loved her telling me about her family get togethers at the Lake. May she be at peace and May God hold you close during this very sad time.
Shirley Church
