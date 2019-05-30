SALISBURY - Arnetta Mary Bailey Sample, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at UMPC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Ella Bailey King and the late Linwood Conway.

She graduated from the former Salisbury High School in 1959. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Wetipquin. In the early 1960s, she worked for Lady Salisbury Classics. Later, she worked at the Sample Family Restaurant, Hayman Pharmacy and Central Drugs. She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in 2005.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph L. Sample Jr. of Salisbury and Don A. Sample Sr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Calvin Bailey of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sample; and her brother, Jerry King.

A funeral service was held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



