  • "Our prayers are with you in this time of grief Frances..."
  • "Thinking of you in this time of sorrow. God Bless. Frances..."
  • "Donnie and Joe and DJ and all the grands and great grands..."
  • "Joe and Donnie sending Dhe heartfelt sympathy on your loss...."
    - Cheryl McAllister
  • "To the sample family you have our condolences. Arnetta was..."
    - Paulette Chandler Terrell
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Arnetta Mary Bailey Sample, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at UMPC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Ella Bailey King and the late Linwood Conway.
She graduated from the former Salisbury High School in 1959. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Wetipquin. In the early 1960s, she worked for Lady Salisbury Classics. Later, she worked at the Sample Family Restaurant, Hayman Pharmacy and Central Drugs. She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in 2005.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph L. Sample Jr. of Salisbury and Don A. Sample Sr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Calvin Bailey of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sample; and her brother, Jerry King.
A funeral service was held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019
