Arnold 'Keith'

Meadows, 78

PARSONSBURG - Arnold "Keith" Meadows, 78, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Grundy, Va., he was the son of the late Richard Meadows and Mary Short.

He spent his entire working career as a welder with C.C. Oliphant & Son in Laurel and Tri-State Engineering in Salisbury.

He is survived by three sons; Ronnie, Donnie and Steve Meadows; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his significant other, Emily Hauger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Kubiak; a granddaughter; and two sisters, Pauline Arnette and Dorothy Mosley.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at 7805 Jones Hastings Road in Parsonsburg. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







