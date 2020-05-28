Arthur Brown
1958 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" Arthur Leonard Brown died Friday, May 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Anna J. Pierce-Brown; and two sons, Leon Brown and Juan Brown.
He was preceded in death by a son Arthur Brown Jr.
Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
May 24, 2020
You are in God's hands now. Rest In Peace my friend.
Edna E Chestnut
Friend
