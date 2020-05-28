SALISBURY â€" Arthur Leonard Brown died Friday, May 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Anna J. Pierce-Brown; and two sons, Leon Brown and Juan Brown.
He was preceded in death by a son Arthur Brown Jr.
Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.