SALISBURY - Arthur "Art" Cameron Ewell died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Paul and Cecilia Ewell.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and then went to work for Crown Cork & Seal for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked for Lowes. He was a member of Christian Life Fellowship.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Loretta Ewell; a daughter, Stephanie Daisey; a stepdaughter, Mary Skrodinsky; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two brothers, Malcolm Ewell and Paul Ewell; two sisters, Joan Thurman and Carol Katrinic; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Ewell.
Interment with military honors was held in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019