Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Carlton Twilley. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Graveside service 12:00 PM Dorchester Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

LINKWOOD - Arthur Carlton Twilley passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020 after about a year at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center in Salisbury. He was 99 years old, being born on Dec. 10, 1920, son of the late Raymond Twilley and Minnie Singer Twilley.

He was never married and lived in the same house on the family farm all his life. Mr. Twilley attended a one room schoolhouse in Linkwood until it closed and then Peachblossom Elementary. He went to Seminary School for Junior High and was a member of the class of 1938 at Cambridge High School. Mr. Twilley would always said, he was the last one living, who rode on his school bus.

He was one of the oldest living residence of Linkwood prior to his death. Mr. Twilley worked 43 plus years for Sear & Roebuck Company in Cambridge and Salisbury stores. He was an avid duckpin bowler serving on several tournament teams throughout the shore and has a trophy case with numerous 1st place successes. Mr. Twilley was an avid gardener, who wanted straight roto-tilled rows, an avid reader, especially current events and history and loved a good road trip and traveled in 48 of the states. He was one of the founding members of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by a niece, Sharon Ann Wheatley Whaley and husband Vincent Lee Whaley of Laurel, Del. and their children Wendy Leigh Whaley West, M.Ed. and husband Klay West and deceased husband John Veazey, and their children John Hunter and Cameron Leigh Veazey all of Laurel, Del. and Melanie Ann Whaley Cooper, C.O.T.A. and husband Aaron Cooper and their children Kaley Anne and Garrett Aaron Cooper all of Delmar, Del. He is also survived by a niece, Arlene Renee Lord Redmer and husband Frederick J. Redmer of Linkwood and their children CDR Chad Arlington Redmer, PhD and wife CDR Sara Ann Stires, DDS of Annapolis and their children Ryan Arthur and Amelia Ann Redmer, JoAnna Caroline Redmer Stutts, RN and husband CDR Isaac Reed Stutts, PhD. of Auburn, AL and their children Julianna Elise, Mason Reed and Elizabeth Arlyn Stutts.

Besides his parents, Mr. Twilley was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Steele Twilley, Jr.; and two sisters and their husband, Helen Louise Twilley Wheatley and husband Woolston Wheatley and Anna Ruth Twilley Lord and husband Arlington Ira Lord.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park. Rev. Bonnie Shively officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linkwood-Salen VFD, P.O. Box 66, Linkwood, MD 21835 or to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close