Arthur H. Spengler Jr.
SALISBURY â€" Arthur Harold Spengler Jr. died Sunday May 17, 2020. Born in Neptune, N.J., he was the only child to the late Arthur H. Spengler Sr. and grandson of the late Emilie Franz Spengler.
He graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966 and attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam with the 19th Engineer Battalion. He was a master plumber who owned Spengler Quality Plumbing & Heating in Bloomsburg, Pa., and most recently, Affordable Plumbing in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Spengler; five children, Julie Lewellyn, Pamela Spengler, Marianne Spengler, Bradley Spengler and Brett Spengler; a stepdaughter, Blair Heckel; and five grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
A visitation was held Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
