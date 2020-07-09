1/
Arthur H. Williams
Arthur H. Williams, 82
PARSONSBURG - Arthur H. Williams died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Arthur T. Williams and Daisy V. Williams.
He retired from Deer's Head Hospital in 2000. For many years, he had his own business known as Williams Appliance Service.
He is survived by his daughters, Marie Bradshaw and Lisa Davidson; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; a son, Robert; and two sisters, Catherine and Betty Jean.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Gordy Road in Salisbury, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
