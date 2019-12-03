SALISBURY — Arthur James Legates died at his residence in Ohio on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Born in Laurel, his parents were the late William Legates and Mary Messick.

When he lived in Salisbury, he worked as a press mechanic at Crown Cork & Seal, retiring in 1998. In 2010, he and his wife moved to Powell, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Julia; a brother, John Legates; a sister, Gladys Dunn; sons, Keith Legates and Kevin Legates; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, William and Catherine.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was at Wicomico Memorial Park.