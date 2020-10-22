Arthur L.

Lawrence Jr., 59

FRUITLAND - Arthur L. Lawrence Jr., 59, of Fruitland, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Arthur and Nancy Bozman Lawrence.

He retired from the Somerset County Sanitary District as a supervisor.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Bedsworth of Princess Anne; sisters, Beverly Custis of Pocomoke City and Dawn Ratcliffe of Kentucky; a brother, Brent Lawrence of Pocomoke City; and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Lawrence.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment followed in Beechwood Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store