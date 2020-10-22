1/
Arthur L. Lawrence Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur L.
Lawrence Jr., 59
FRUITLAND - Arthur L. Lawrence Jr., 59, of Fruitland, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Arthur and Nancy Bozman Lawrence.
He retired from the Somerset County Sanitary District as a supervisor.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Bedsworth of Princess Anne; sisters, Beverly Custis of Pocomoke City and Dawn Ratcliffe of Kentucky; a brother, Brent Lawrence of Pocomoke City; and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Lawrence.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment followed in Beechwood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Interment
Beechwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved