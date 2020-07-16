1/
Asa L. Hill
Asa L. Hill, 80
SALISBURY - Asa L. Hill died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Bivalve, he was the son of the late Linden and Hannah Hill.
He retired after working 40-plus years as an off road tire service repairman at General Tire in Salisbury and Wainwright's Tire Center in Berlin.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hill of Salisbury; sons, Jack Hill of Salisbury and Craig Hill of Newark, Md.; a stepson, Rick Dickson of Jacksonville Ala.; a stepdaughter, Penny Ross of Pittsville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Wanda Stubbs of Salisbury and Beverly Northam of Pocomoke City; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Donoway.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
