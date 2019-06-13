Ashley B. Chase

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your families loss. It is never easy to..."
    - Judy Manakyan
  • "I will miss you, deeply. I enjoyed talking music with..."
    - Jeremy Pedersen
  • "Dear Ash, You are an old soul and you are soaring again!..."
  • - Karyn Graham
  • "My Sincere Condolences To The Family"
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Dennis Family Cemetary
Powellville, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Ashley Brian Chase died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Terry Chase of Pittsville and Jeannie Chase of Salisbury. A 1981 graduate of Parkside High School, he was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Monica Chase of Pittsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Dennis Family Cemetery in Powellville.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019
