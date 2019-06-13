SALISBURY - Ashley Brian Chase died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Terry Chase of Pittsville and Jeannie Chase of Salisbury. A 1981 graduate of Parkside High School, he was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Monica Chase of Pittsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Dennis Family Cemetery in Powellville.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019