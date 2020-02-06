Avery R. Jackson

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Alan Perry
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bowen United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bowen United Methodist Church
8421 Newark Road
Newark, MD
Interment
Following Services
Bowen UMC Cemetery
Newark, MD
Obituary
NEWARK, Md. - Avery Richardson Jackson died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Born in Newark in Worcester County, his parents were the late George "Stoney" Jackson and Virginia "Emma" Elizabeth Jackson.
He graduated in 1947 from Snow Hill High School, where he was a talented baseball player. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In his younger years, he worked as a commercial waterman. He was a gifted boat builder and applied his skills by working at Chris Craft in Salisbury. Later, he worked as a mail carrier in Snow Hill. He attended Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark and was a long time member of the Newark Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by sons, James Avery Disharoon Jackson, Richard Byron Jackson and Gregory Charles Jackson, all of Newark; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Disharoon Jackson; a grandson; twin great-granddaughters; and his brothers, James, Robert, Monroe, George and Ebie Jackson.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020
bullet Korean War
