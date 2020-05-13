My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
MARION STATION - Barbara Ann Asanovich of Marion Station and formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.
Born on March 20, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred Lackington Krell. Her husband, Joseph Asanovich, Sr. passed away on March 9, 1993.
Barbara had been living in Marion Station for over 30 years and was the Owner of Barbara Ann Charter Fishing Services.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Asanovich, Jr, and wife Annette, John Asanovich, and Lori Maddox, all of Marion; grandchildren, Loren Hoffman, Lindsay Maddox, Joseph Asanovich, III, Kerri Asanovich, John Zachary Asanovich, and Zoe Grace Asanovich; great-grandchild, Paul Weston Tyler; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Born on March 20, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred Lackington Krell. Her husband, Joseph Asanovich, Sr. passed away on March 9, 1993.
Barbara had been living in Marion Station for over 30 years and was the Owner of Barbara Ann Charter Fishing Services.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Asanovich, Jr, and wife Annette, John Asanovich, and Lori Maddox, all of Marion; grandchildren, Loren Hoffman, Lindsay Maddox, Joseph Asanovich, III, Kerri Asanovich, John Zachary Asanovich, and Zoe Grace Asanovich; great-grandchild, Paul Weston Tyler; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 13, 2020.