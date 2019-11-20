Barbara Ann Dean Insley

Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-2616
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorchester Memorial Park
CAMBRIDGE - Barbara Dean Insley of Cambridge, formerly of Fishing Creek passed away on Nov. 14, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton.
A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 beginning 11 a.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Arrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers it was Barbara's wishes that any memorial donation be made to either the Spinda Bifida Association of the Mid-Atlantic Region or National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health Building 4B09, 31 Center Drive, MSC 2152 900 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892-2152
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 20, 2019
