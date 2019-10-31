Barbara Ann Ryan

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Barbara Ann Ryan died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Porter Moseley and Blanche Savitski Moseley.
She was a home day-care provider for over 21 years. Previously, she was an assistant manager for Lad'n'Lassie.
She is survived by three children, Michael Ryan of Virginia Beach, Va., Jeff Ryan of Mardela Springs and Lori Engle of Westover; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Ryan; a brother, Edward Moseley; and a sister, Lillian Majors.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Barnes.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 31, 2019
