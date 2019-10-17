DELMAR - Barbara Ann Tull died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Wilmington, she was a daughter of the late Clifton Kinnikin and Sallie LeCates Kinnikin Moore.

She graduated from Laurel High school in 1960 and earned her associate's degree from the Goldey Beacom School of Business in 1962. At First Baptist Church, she was a member of the choir and volunteered at Harvest Ministries. She worked at the Gant Shirt factory as a seamstress and later worked at Peninsula Gastro Associates as a receptionist, before retiring in 2011.

She is survived by two sons, Michael A. Tull and Marvin W. Tull; three grandchildren; a sister, Louise Marine; and several nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Medford Tull; and her brother, Donald Kinnikin.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment will be held privately at a later date.



