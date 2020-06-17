Handley Tortello

Late Monday evening, June 8, 2020, Barbara Butler Handley Tortello peacefully passed away to join her very large family in Heaven. Barbara was born Dec. 19, 1926, the thirteenth of seventeen children, to parents Wilbert Perry Butler and Huldah Unity Andrew of Tuckahoe Neck, Caroline County, Md. Barbara grew up working on the family farm outside Denton, Md. In high school, she enjoyed performing in plays and captaining the girls' basketball team. She graduated from Caroline County High School in 1943 at 16 years of age.

In January, 1947, she married William Dorsey Handley, and joined him on his family's farm just outside Cambridge. Barbara's greatest joy was her two children: her son, William D. Handley, born Dec. 10, 1947, and daughter, Barbara Jean, born Oct. 8, 1952. Her husband, Dorsey, passed away in 1972 and she later married Pete Tortello; however, in 1982, only a few short years after their marriage, he also passed away.

Barbara ran the family poultry farm until her retirement in 2006 at age 80. Throughout it all, she was always there to support her family, friends, and any others in need. She was the embodiment of kindness, generosity, and perseverance. Barbara was a truly exceptional, inspirational woman. We love her dearly and we will miss her very much.

Barbara is survived by her son, William D. Handley, Jr., and his wife, Mary, both of Cambridge; her daughter, Jean Woolston, and husband, Steve, both of Cambridge; grandchildren, Chris Handley and wife Claudia of Severn, Md., Brent Handley of Pearland, Texas, John Handley of Annapolis, Md., William Woolston and wife, Miranda of Washington, DC, Ben Woolston of Berlin, Md., and Sarah Woolston of Washington, DC. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Nicholas Woolston and Alicia Woolston of Washington, DC. Sisters, Doris Sharpe of Caroline County, Md. and Mary Sewell of Crofton, Md., as well as many nieces and nephews, also survive.

A service for Barbara was held at Grace United Methodist Church on Friday, June 12. A walk-through visitation was held from 12-1 p.m., with a service that followed immediately thereafter. Social distancing mandates were respected and followed, including the wearing of face masks. A private interment followed at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, in memory of Barbara Tortello, 501 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A.







