SALISBURY - Barbara Irene Curtis-Jones died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Chance, her parents were the late John and Lola Elzey Curtis.

She graduated in 1956 from the former Salisbury High School. She retired after 35 years from the Wicomico County Board of Education as an Instructional Assistant.

She is survived by her son, John Jones Sr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Jones, in 2004.

A private graveside service was held Monday, April 20, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.



