DELMAR - Barbara Dykes Whitney, of Delmar and formerly of Hebron, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She had been making her home the last three years with her daughter in Delmar.

Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late William Thaddeus Dykes and Shirley Christine Dykes. She was a housekeeper at the Georgia Belle in Ocean City working for 30 years, before her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Eanes, Gordon Lewis and Wayne Kilman; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her husband, Charles Lewis Whitney, died in August.

Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville. Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.



