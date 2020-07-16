I met Barbara for the first time when my son Josh and Stacey were married on the beach in Delaware nearly 10 years ago. Barbara was Stacey's Grandmother and she had a huge and positive influence in Stacey's life. Both Barbara and Austin were wonderful grandparents to her and they welcomed my son with open arms. I have had the honor of getting to know and love Barbara a little bit more with each visit I've made to Delaware. She was a gentle, positive, and loving soul; Barbara will be greatly missed within Josh and Stacey's family and that includes me.

Trina Churchill

Friend