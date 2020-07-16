1/
Barbara DeNight
1942 - 2020
Barbara DeNight, 78
SALISBURY - Barbara DeNight died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Berlin, her parents were the late William Bryant and Virginia Cranfield.
She worked as a poultry grower for the majority of her life. She was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church in Berlin and a TOPS Group member.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Bunting; a daughter, Valerie Sullivan; a brother, Daniel Bryant; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Denight; a son, Franklin Bunting Jr.; a daughter, Vicky Fogerty; a sister, Suzanne Donoway; and brothers. Robert, William and John.
Funeral services were held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Friday, July 10, 2020. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
July 8, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tina Yorro
July 7, 2020
I met Barbara for the first time when my son Josh and Stacey were married on the beach in Delaware nearly 10 years ago. Barbara was Stacey's Grandmother and she had a huge and positive influence in Stacey's life. Both Barbara and Austin were wonderful grandparents to her and they welcomed my son with open arms. I have had the honor of getting to know and love Barbara a little bit more with each visit I've made to Delaware. She was a gentle, positive, and loving soul; Barbara will be greatly missed within Josh and Stacey's family and that includes me.
Trina Churchill
Friend
