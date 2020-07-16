Barbara DeNight, 78
SALISBURY - Barbara DeNight died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Berlin, her parents were the late William Bryant and Virginia Cranfield.
She worked as a poultry grower for the majority of her life. She was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church in Berlin and a TOPS Group member.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Bunting; a daughter, Valerie Sullivan; a brother, Daniel Bryant; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Denight; a son, Franklin Bunting Jr.; a daughter, Vicky Fogerty; a sister, Suzanne Donoway; and brothers. Robert, William and John.
Funeral services were held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Friday, July 10, 2020. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.