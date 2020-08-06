1/
Barbara F. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara F. Phillips, 89
MARDELA SPRINGS - Barbara Furbush Phillips died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wilson's Way of Living in Cambridge.
Born in Wetipquin, she was the daughter of the late Lafayette and Melissa Furbush.
She graduated from Nanticoke High School and attended Salisbury Institute. She was employed at Union Trust Co. for 17 years and retired from Salisbury University after 24 years of service. She was a member of the Wetipquin Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Fenda Ann Whitelock of Mardela Springs; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles "Fendley" Phillips; a daughter, Beverly Ann Phillips; and six siblings, Walter, Chester, Bill, Doris, Hazel and Esther.
No services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved