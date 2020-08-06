Barbara F. Phillips, 89

MARDELA SPRINGS - Barbara Furbush Phillips died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wilson's Way of Living in Cambridge.

Born in Wetipquin, she was the daughter of the late Lafayette and Melissa Furbush.

She graduated from Nanticoke High School and attended Salisbury Institute. She was employed at Union Trust Co. for 17 years and retired from Salisbury University after 24 years of service. She was a member of the Wetipquin Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Fenda Ann Whitelock of Mardela Springs; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles "Fendley" Phillips; a daughter, Beverly Ann Phillips; and six siblings, Walter, Chester, Bill, Doris, Hazel and Esther.

No services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store