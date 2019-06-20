HEBRON - Barbara H. Payne died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home. Born in Leesburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Richard Huckstep Holt and Mildred Alberta Derby, and stepfather, Minor J. Kavanaugh.

She was a member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church and participated in Friends of Poplar Hill. She also volunteered at the Junior Board at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and played bridge in a Pocomoke City bridge club for nearly 50 years.

She is survived by five children: Laura Holt Hamilton of Sterling, Va., Linda Carroll Hamilton of New Orleans, La., Leslie Hamilton Freas of Mount Laurel, N.J., Carroll Stanford Hamilton II of Elkton, Md., and Jeffrey Lee Payne of Albuquerque, N.M.; ten grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll Stanford Hamilton and Leslie J. Payne Jr.; and a brother, John Kavanaugh.

The family will conduct private graveside memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



